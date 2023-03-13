﻿
News / World

Jordan's King Abdullah and Queen Rania's eldest daughter ties the knot

Reuters
  15:42 UTC+8, 2023-03-13       0
Jordan's King Abdullah and his wife Queen Rania's eldest daughter Princess Iman on Sunday married a New York-based financier from a prominent Greek family.
Reuters
  15:42 UTC+8, 2023-03-13       0
Jordan's King Abdullah and Queen Rania's eldest daughter ties the knot
Reuters

The bride and the groom, Princess Iman and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis walk past honour guards at their wedding ceremony in Amman, Jordan in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on March 12.

Jordan's King Abdullah and his wife Queen Rania's eldest daughter Princess Iman on Sunday married a New York-based financier from a prominent Greek family in a private ceremony attended by some Gulf royals and family friends.

The princess, 26, and the groom Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, 28, both read a verse from the Koran after signing the marriage document in front of the monarch in parts of the ceremony shown live on state television.

Earlier Princess Iman, wearing a white dress with a long train and lace-cuffed sleeves with a diamond tiara, was escorted through the palace gardens by Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, her eldest brother.

"Congratulations my dearest Iman, your smile has always been a gift of love that I've cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!" her mother Queen Rania posted on social media.

The engagement of Iman to Thermiotis, who was born in Caracus, Venezuela, into a Greek family, had been announced last summer but the date of the marriage was set only last week.

King Abdullah's eldest son Crown Prince Hussein is set to marry Rajwa Al Saif, the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khaled Al Saif on June 1.

The Hashemite ruling monarchy enjoys solid support in a kingdom that has escaped relatively unscathed the upheaval that has swept the Middle East.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     