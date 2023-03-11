Iraq welcomes Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement to resume ties

Iraq on Friday welcomed the Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement to resume relations after years of hostility that fueled tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said "a new page of diplomatic relations between the two neighboring countries begins."

The efforts made by the Iraqi government through hosting rounds of dialogue between the two countries in Baghdad laid a solid foundation for the agreement, "which will be reflected in the integration of relations between the two sides and give a qualitative impetus in the cooperation of the countries of the region," it said.

The ministry's statement came as the two countries reached a deal that includes the agreement to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016 in protest against the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran following the Saudi execution of a Shiite cleric.

Baghdad hosted five rounds of direct talks aimed at normalizing relations between the two regional powers.