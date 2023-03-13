﻿
News / World

Storm Freddy kills at least 11 in Malawi: police

Reuters
  17:00 UTC+8, 2023-03-13       0
At least 11 people have died in Malawi's Blantyre district and 16 more are missing in the destruction caused by tropical storm Freddy, police said on Monday.
Reuters
  17:00 UTC+8, 2023-03-13       0
Storm Freddy kills at least 11 in Malawi: police
Reuters

Branches of trees sway as cyclone Freddy hits, in Quelimane, Zambezia, Mozambique, March 12, in this screen grab taken from a handout video.

At least 11 people have died in Malawi's Blantyre district and 16 more are missing in the destruction caused by tropical storm Freddy, police said on Monday.

Freddy has broken records for the duration and strength of tropical storms in the southern hemisphere. It struck central Mozambique as a cyclone on Sunday before moving inland and hitting Malawi overnight with torrential rains and strong winds.

Malawi police spokesman Peter Kalaya told Reuters that rescue teams were looking for people in Chilobwe and Ndirande, two of the worst affected townships in Blantyre.

"Some missing people are feared buried in rubble and our team is working with other cooperating national agencies," he said.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     