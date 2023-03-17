Brazilian President plans to visit China
At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the Federative Republic of Brazil will pay a state visit to China from March 26 to 31, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.
