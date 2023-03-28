﻿
News / World

Brazilian teen stabs teacher to death, wounds five others at school

Reuters
  14:39 UTC+8, 2023-03-28       0
A teacher in Brazil has died after a 13-year-old student stabbed her alongside three other teachers and two classmates at a public school in Sao Paulo city.
Reuters
  14:39 UTC+8, 2023-03-28       0
Brazilian teen stabs teacher to death, wounds five others at school
Reuters

Silvia Palmieri, the mother of a teacher, reacts as she leaves Thomazia Montoro school, where a teenager stabbed three teachers and one student, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 27.

A teacher in Brazil has died after a 13-year-old student stabbed her alongside three other teachers and two classmates at a public school in Sao Paulo city, state Secretary of Public Safety Guilherme Derrite said on Monday.

The teenager has been taken to a police station to be interrogated in the company of his parents.

The other teachers affected are not at risk and the injuries to students were minor, said Sao Paulo's Secretary of Education, Renato Feder, who added a three-day mourning period will be declared in honor of the teacher who died.

Feder said it is too early to speculate on the motive for the attack and that police will investigate.

Military police would typically have rescued the teacher via helicopter but, as she was in cardiac arrest, the rescue had to take place by land and she passed away, Derrite told journalists outside the school where the attack happened in the west of Sao Paulo.

A physical education teacher at the school restrained the student, preventing him from injuring others.

"It was a heroic act," Derrite said. "She was the one who restrained the attacker and made sure that the knife was taken away from him. If it wasn't for this teacher's heroic action, this tragedy would certainly have been much greater," he said.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     