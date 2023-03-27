﻿
News / World

Chinese commerce minister holds talks with Apple boss Cook

Reuters
  20:31 UTC+8, 2023-03-27       0
Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao met Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday and exchanged views on the company's development in China, the commerce ministry said.
Reuters
  20:31 UTC+8, 2023-03-27       0
Chinese commerce minister holds talks with Apple boss Cook

Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao (right) met Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday.

Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao met Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday and exchanged views on the company's development in China, the commerce ministry said.

The two talked about stabilizing industrial and supply chains, the ministry said, adding that Wang told Cook China is willing to provide a good environment and services for foreign companies including Apple.

Cook was in Beijing over the weekend to attend the China Development Forum.

Wang told Cook that China unswervingly promotes a high-level opening-up of rules, regulations, management, standards, and other systems.

The minister also had meetings with the leaders of several other international companies over the past few days, including Pfizer, BMW, and Qualcomm.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Xiang
Qualcomm
Pfizer
Apple
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     