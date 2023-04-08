﻿
News / World

Gun violence changes way Americans parent: social network PACEs Connection

Xinhua
  23:39 UTC+8, 2023-04-08       0
Parents do what they can to keep their children safe from all sorts of dangers, however, many felt powerless when it came to gun violence in the United States.
Xinhua
  23:39 UTC+8, 2023-04-08       0

Parents do what they can to keep their children safe from all sorts of dangers, however, many felt powerless when it came to gun violence in the United States, the social network PACEs Connection said on its website recently.

In 2020 and 2021, guns killed more children than car accidents, which was the leading cause of death among young people, said the PACEs Connection.

Black children suffered the most, with a 39 percent jump in gun deaths in 2020, it added.

More than 348,000 students have experienced gun violence at school since the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, which killed 12 classmates and a teacher.

"This generation of parents is grappling with guns in a way previous generations did not," the PACEs Connection quoted The Washington Post as saying.

Many parents "don't know if their teen might get caught up in a fight that involves a gun instead of a fist. They don't know if their child might go to first grade and lose their life to a semiautomatic weapon of war," said the social network.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     