Gun violence changes way Americans parent: social network PACEs Connection

Parents do what they can to keep their children safe from all sorts of dangers, however, many felt powerless when it came to gun violence in the United States, the social network PACEs Connection said on its website recently.

In 2020 and 2021, guns killed more children than car accidents, which was the leading cause of death among young people, said the PACEs Connection.

Black children suffered the most, with a 39 percent jump in gun deaths in 2020, it added.

More than 348,000 students have experienced gun violence at school since the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, which killed 12 classmates and a teacher.

"This generation of parents is grappling with guns in a way previous generations did not," the PACEs Connection quoted The Washington Post as saying.

Many parents "don't know if their teen might get caught up in a fight that involves a gun instead of a fist. They don't know if their child might go to first grade and lose their life to a semiautomatic weapon of war," said the social network.