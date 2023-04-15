﻿
News / World

RPT-Atomic 'angst' over? Germany closes last nuclear plants

Reuters
  16:55 UTC+8, 2023-04-15       0
Germany will pull the plug on its last three nuclear power stations by Saturday, ending a six-decade program that spawned one of Europe's strongest protest movements.
Reuters
  16:55 UTC+8, 2023-04-15       0
RPT-Atomic 'angst' over? Germany closes last nuclear plants
Reuters

A general view shows the Neckarwestheim nuclear power plant, as Germany shuts down its last nuclear power plants in Neckarwestheim, Germany, on April 15.

RPT-Atomic 'angst' over? Germany closes last nuclear plants
Reuters

Greenpeace activist Heinz Smital takes part in a protest against nuclear power as Germany shuts down its last three nuclear power plants in Berlin, Germany, on April 15.

Germany will pull the plug on its last three nuclear power stations by Saturday, ending a six-decade program that spawned one of Europe's strongest protest movements but saw a brief reprieve due to the Ukraine war.

The smoking towers of Isar II, Emsland and Neckarwestheim II reactors were to shut forever by midnight on Saturday as Berlin enacts its plan for fully-renewable electricity generation by 2035.

Following years of prevaricating, Germany pledged to quit nuclear power definitively after Japan's 2011 Fukushima disaster sent radiation spewing into the air and terrifying the world.

But the final wind-down was delayed from last summer to this year after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine prompted Germany to halt Russian fossil fuel imports. Prices soared and there were fears of energy shortages around the world - but now Germany is confident again about gas supplies and expansion of renewables.

Germany's commercial nuclear sector began with the commissioning of the Kahl reactor in 1961: eagerly promoted by politicians but met with scepticism by companies.

Seven commercial plants joined the grid in the early years, with the 1970s oil crisis helping public acceptance.

Expansion, however, was throttled to avoid harming the coal sector, said Nicolas Wendler, a spokesperson for Germany's nuclear technology industry group KernD.

But by the 1990s more than a third of electricity in the newly-reunited Germany came from 17 reactors.

In the next decade, a coalition government including the Greens - who grew out of the 1970s anti-nuclear movement - introduced a law that would have led to a phase-out of all reactors by about 2021.

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative-led governments went back and forth on that - until Fukushima.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     