News / World

Japanese PM uninjured after explosion at Wakayama speech: Japanese media

Reuters
  11:38 UTC+8, 2023-04-15       0
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday was evacuated unscathed after an object that appeared to be a smoke bomb was thrown near him.
Reuters
  11:38 UTC+8, 2023-04-15

A pipe-like object was thrown near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida while he was delivering a outdoor speech in the western city of Wakayama on Saturday, Japanese media reported.

A loud explosion was also heard, but the premier took cover and was unharmed while police subdued a man at the scene, public broadcaster NHK said.

Reuters

A man, believed to be a suspect who threw a pipe-like object near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his outdoor speech, is held by police officers at Saikazaki fishing port in Wakayama, Wakayama Prefecture, south-western Japan April 15, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo.

Footage from the public broadcaster showed crowds of people running away as several police officers appeared to pin an individual to the ground before removing him from the scene.

Kishida had just started to deliver a speech after touring the fishing harbour in Wakayama when the incident occurred, NHK said.

Kishida is due to host a Group of Seven leaders' summit in Hiroshima next month. The incident comes after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead on the campaign trail by a lone assailant with a homemade gun last year.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Xiang
Follow Us

Top ﻿
     