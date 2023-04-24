﻿
News / World

Turkey greatly reduces defense industry's foreign dependency: Erdogan

Xinhua
  08:49 UTC+8, 2023-04-24       0
Turkey has reduced its foreign dependency in the defense industry from around 80 percent to some 20 percent in the past two decades, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
Xinhua
  08:49 UTC+8, 2023-04-24       0

Turkey has reduced its foreign dependency in the defense industry from around 80 percent to some 20 percent in the past two decades, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday.

"The number of the defense projects, which was merely 62 in 2002, has today surpassed 750," Erdogan said at the delivery ceremony of new Altay tanks to the Turkish Armed Forces for tests in the northwestern Sakarya province.

Turkey has set a goal of an "independent defense industry", he said.

The country's budget for defense projects was US$5.5 billion in 2002, now it has reached US$75 billion, including the ones in the bidding process, the Turkish president explained.

BMC Defense delivered the main battle tank Altay for tests, which are expected to be completed in 2024.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     