UN Women urges action against sexual violence amid conflict in Sudan

UN Women voiced concern on Friday over the dire impact of Sudan's conflict on women and girls and called for immediate action against sexual violence.
"UN Women joins our partners in expressing our grave concern over the continued conflict in Sudan. As in all crises, this will surely have dire and disproportionate impacts on the lives of Sudanese women and girls. We stand in solidarity with the people of Sudan and remain committed to supporting them," said Executive Director Sima Bahous of UN Women, a UN entity dedicated to gender equality, in a statement.

Bahous noted that reports of sexual and gender-based violence "are already surfacing," fearing that "they will only grow more frequent."

"The resilience of Sudanese women is a source of hope, their role in the pursuit of peace essential, their strength as humanitarian workers, carers and protectors an inspiration. We must heed their calls for a ceasefire and peace and commit to supporting them in everything they do," she said.

"UN Women calls on all parties to ensure that no woman or girl is affected by these crimes, and on all actors to spare no effort to mitigate the increased risk," she added.

Bahous joined UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in urging immediate ceasefire in Sudan during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, so as to allow for "the continued delivery of essential humanitarian assistance and a return to dialogue."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
