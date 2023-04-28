﻿
News / World

Sudan's warring parties accept 3-day extension of truce

Xinhua
  08:54 UTC+8, 2023-04-28       0
The Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Thursday agreed to extend the existing cease-fire, which expires at midnight Thursday, for three more days.
Xinhua
  08:54 UTC+8, 2023-04-28       0
Sudan's warring parties accept 3-day extension of truce
Reuters

A man walks near a damaged car and buildings at the central market during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, on April 27, 2023.

The Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Thursday agreed to extend the existing cease-fire, which expires at midnight Thursday, for three more days.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army's general commander, gave initial approval for the extension of the cease-fire late on Wednesday for another 72 hours, the army said in a statement, reiterating it unilaterally approved the truce extension.

In response, the RSF said in a statement on Twitter that it agreed "to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional 72 hours" starting at midnight Thursday.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the terms of the humanitarian truce, considering the circumstances of the Sudanese people and to facilitate the evacuation of diplomatic and foreign nationals," the statement said.

The current truce failed to stop fighting in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and other regions, but it created a lull for foreign countries to evacuate their diplomats and citizens from the conflict-ravaged country.

The armed conflict that broke out between the Sudanese army and the RSF on April 15 has killed at least 459 people and wounded over 4,000 so far, according to the World Health Organization.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     