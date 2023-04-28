Death of giant panda mourned in Thai zoo

China and Thailand would summarize the giant panda cooperation program in the past two decades and discuss further cooperation.

China and Thailand would summarize the giant panda cooperation program in the past two decades and discuss further cooperation, Chinese Consul General in Chiang Mai Wu Zhiwu said at a memorial event of giant panda "Lin Hui" in the northern Thai city.

"Experts from the two countries have been working closely in the past 20 years. We have good cooperation in giant panda's raising, breeding, disease controlling and knowledge dissemination to the public, which are major parts of our giant panda international cooperation program," Wu said at the ceremony on Wednesday to mark the seventh day after the giant panda's death in Chiang Mai Zoo.

The event was attended by members from the Chinese Consulate General, Chiang Mai governor, the zoo's director and people from various sectors in the Thai city.

The 21-year-old female giant panda exhibited unusual symptoms on April 18. The zoo immediately consulted Chinese experts and conducted medical checkup for her. Despite their efforts, "Lin Hui" died on the next morning, according to the zoo.

White flowers were laid in front of a big photo of "Lin Hui". Life-sized cut-outs of the giant panda in different poses eating ice-creams and playing with toys are on display in the panda house, an indoor space with the constant temperature of 25 degree Celsius specifically built for her during the pandemic.

"I miss Lin Hui. I first saw her when I was a child. She's so cute and had brought us so much joy. I come here to see her every time when I'm in Chiang Mai. She's not only a star attraction of the zoo, but also a friend of people like me who grow up with her," said Sutasinee, 31, who drove three hours from northern Prae province.

A message wall is filled with condolences written in different languages. Most viewed notes include "Thank you for coming here and bringing good memories to us", "Rest in peace my dear Lin Hui", "Wish you reincarnation in Thailand again".

"We are deeply saddened by the death of 'Lin Hui'. She has been a goodwill ambassador between China and Thailand. We are so lucky to have the chance to learn how to raise and take care of giant panda. She's priceless to us," Wuthichai Muangman, director of Chiang Mai zoo, told Xinhua.

"We are also very much appreciative of China's understanding and help in the cooperation program," he added.

Born on September 28, 2001 in China, "Lin Hui" arrived in Chiang Mai Zoo together with her mate "Chuang Chuang" in 2003 on loan. The couple became even super stars after "Lin Hui" gave birth to a female cub "Lin Bing" in 2009.

"Lin Hui" remained the only giant panda in Thailand after "Lin Bing", Thailand's first born giant panda, went back to China in 2011 under the loan agreement and the male bear "Chuang Chuang" died in 2019.