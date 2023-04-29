Iranian FM says diplomatic missions in Iran, Saudi Arabia to open in coming days

Iranian foreign minister said on Friday Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to open embassies and consulate generals in the two countries in the coming days.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks at a press conference in the Lebanese capital of Beirut upon finishing his visit to the country, according to Iran's official IRNA news agency.

He noted that the issue was agreed upon in his last phone call with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on April 20, and before this, the two ministers had also invited each other for official visits.

Amir-Abdollahian said the Iran-Saudi Arabia deal to normalize ties is in the interest of the two countries as well as the entire region, from which Lebanon will also benefit.

Saudi Arabia and Iran reached a deal in March to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions in the two countries within two months.

On April 6, the two countries announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.