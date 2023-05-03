Nine dead in Belgrade school shooting: ministry
AFP
Eight students and a security guard were killed during a school shooting in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Wednesday, the interior ministry said, with seven other people injured.
"Eight children and a security guard were killed, while six children and one school teacher were wounded," the ministry said.
Source: AFP Editor: Zhu Qing
