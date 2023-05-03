Iranian president arrives in Syria on landmark visit

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Syria on Wednesday with top ministers, marking the first visit by an Iranian president since the beginning of the Syrian war in 2011.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Syria on Wednesday with top ministers, marking the first visit by an Iranian president since the beginning of the Syrian war in 2011, according to the state news agency SANA.

Raisi was received by Syrian foreign ministry officials and representatives from the Syrian presidency at Damascus International Airport.

During the two-day visit, the Iranian president will hold extensive political and economic talks with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, followed by the signing of a number of agreements, SANA said.

The ministerial delegation accompanying the Iranian president includes Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani and other senior officials.