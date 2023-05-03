6 cars burned in suspected arson in Japan's Yokohama

An explosion in the parking area of a condo building in Yokohama, a city south of Tokyo, burned down six cars on Wednesday, according to local police.

The incident was reported to police at about 5:10am local time by a resident living in the condominium in the city's Kanazawa Ward.

The fire was put out about an hour later, but six passenger cars parked in the condo's multistorey parking area were burned. No one was injured, according to the Kanazawa Police Station.

The police said that they are investigating the fire on suspicion of arson.