President of Eritrea to visit China on May 14

  21:56 UTC+8, 2023-05-12       0
At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Isaias Afwerki of the State of Eritrea will begin his state visit to China on May 14.
  21:56 UTC+8, 2023-05-12

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Isaias Afwerki of the State of Eritrea will begin his state visit to China on May 14, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

In response to a question concerning the visit, Wang Wenbin, another foreign ministry spokesperson, told a press briefing that Eritrea is an important country in the Horn of Africa, and China and Eritrea are traditionally friendly countries.

China-Eritrea relations were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2022, and this year is the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Wang said.

China and Eritrea have deepened political mutual trust, their practical cooperation has yielded fruitful outcomes, and they have maintained close communication and coordination concerning international and regional affairs, Wang said.

During the visit, President Xi will host a welcome ceremony and welcome banquet for President Isaias Afwerki, and the two heads of state will hold talks, Wang said.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will meet with President Isaias Afwerki, he noted.

President Isaias Afwerki's visit will inject new impetus into the comprehensive and in-depth development of China-Eritrea relations, and push for new progress in their friendly cooperation, Wang said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
