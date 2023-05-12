﻿
News / World

Trump moves to appeal jury's verdict finding him liable for sexual abuse, defamation

Xinhua
  08:58 UTC+8, 2023-05-12       0
Former US President Donald Trump moved on Thursday to appeal a jury's verdict finding him liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.
Xinhua
  08:58 UTC+8, 2023-05-12       0

Former US President Donald Trump moved on Thursday to appeal a jury's verdict finding him liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.

Trump's attorneys filed a notice of appeal with the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals Thursday afternoon.

Carroll accused Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s at a department store dressing room in Manhattan, New York City, and later defaming her by denying her claims.

Earlier this week, a federal jury in Manhattan did not find Trump liable for rape but found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation. Carroll was subsequently awarded 5 million US dollars in damages.

Trump called the verdict "a disgrace" and "a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time" while referring to Carroll as a "whack job" with a "made-up story."

Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, reportedly said that they may file another suit based on those comments.

A Republican who held the White House from early 2017 to early 2021, Trump is running again for the US presidency.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     