Chinese Foreign Minister meets Hungarian counterpart

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Monday met in Beijing with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, who came to China to attend the upcoming China-Central & Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo.

Noting China and Hungary are good friends and partners who can stand tests, Qin said that bilateral relations have entered the best period in history under the joint leadership of the leaders of the two countries.

Qin said China is willing to plan bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, maintain high-level exchanges with Hungary, deepen strategic mutual trust, expand friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation, increase cultural and people-to-people exchanges, firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns, and jointly address various risks and challenges.

Qin noted that Hungary is the only guest of honor country at the third China-CEEC Expo, which will be held in Ningbo of Zhejiang Province. Hungary has sent a delegation led by Szijjarto to attend the opening ceremony of the expo, which fully demonstrates Hungary's support for China-CEEC cooperation and the great importance it attaches to bilateral ties.

It is hoped that the European Union (EU) could establish an objective and correct perception of China and uphold a positive and practical policy towards China, Qin added.

Echoing Qin's remarks, Szijjarto said that Hungary regards China as a strategic partner and an important development opportunity. Hungary welcomes Chinese investment and opposes decoupling and severing of the chains, Szijjarto said, adding that Hungary is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields, and firmly supports China-CEEC cooperation and the development of EU-China relations.

The two sides also exchanged in-depth views on Ukraine and other issues. E