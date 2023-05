A German court convicted five members of a criminal gang of snatching priceless 18th-century jewels from a Dresden museum and handed down sentences of up to six years in prison.

Reuters

In what the German media have dubbed the biggest art heist in modern history, the thieves made away with a haul worth more than 113 million euros ($123 million) from the Green Vault museum in November 2019. Only some of the loot has been recovered.