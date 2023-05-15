﻿
China, Philippines to implement RCEP tariffs

China will adopt the tariff rates it pledged under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement on certain imports from the Philippines on June 2 this year, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council has said.

The annual rates for subsequent years will be implemented on Jan. 1 each year.

The move means that by June 2 this year, the RCEP agreement will be in effect for all 15 members.

The RCEP agreement was signed on Nov. 15, 2020, by 15 countries in the Asia-Pacific region -- 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia and New Zealand -- after eight years of negotiations, which started in 2012.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
