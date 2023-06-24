﻿
Russian law enforcement officers block PMC Wagner Center

Xinhua
  21:31 UTC+8, 2023-06-24       0
The PMC Wagner Center was cordoned off by security forces on Saturday after Yevgeny Prigozhin was accused of attempting to carry out an armed rebellion in Russia.
Police officers are seen outside the PMC Wagner Center.

The PMC Wagner Center was cordoned off by security forces on Saturday after Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private military group, was accused of attempting to carry out an armed rebellion in Russia.

A correspondent of Xinhua News Agency witnessed several police cars parked in or around the compound of the center, with several law enforcement officers on duty. Neighborhoods are currently calm.

A criminal case is being initiated against Prigozhin for incitement to armed insurrection, the Public Relations Center of the Russian Federal Security Service said earlier on Saturday.

The appeal came after several audio recordings were posted on Prigozhin's Telegram channel. In these recordings, Prigozhin claimed that his units had allegedly come under attack, accusing Russia's military leadership of orchestrating the strikes, according to Russia's TASS news agency.

As a result of these developments, security measures have been significantly reinforced in Moscow. Vital facilities, state institutions, and transportation infrastructure have been placed under heightened protection, with police and response units on high alert, a TASS news agency report said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
