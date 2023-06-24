Putin orders neutralization of Wagner rebellion organizers
Reuters
The Russian Armed Forces have received the necessary order to neutralize those who organized the armed rebellion of the Wagner private military group, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the nation on Saturday.
