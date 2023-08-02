﻿
Shanghai Jewish refugee museum holds overseas exhibition in New York

The Shanghai Jewish Refugee Museum held an overseas exhibition in New York on August 1, showcasing the history of Shanghai's acceptance of Jewish refugees.
The Shanghai Jewish Refugee Museum held an overseas exhibition in New York on August 1, showcasing the history of Shanghai's acceptance of Jewish refugees during World War II.

The "Shanghai, Homeland once upon a time" exhibition features more than 30 oral testimonies from original Jewish refugees and their descendants, as well as nearly 30 replicas of precious cultural relics and historical materials, over 200 photos, documentary videos, and other valuable historical materials, detailing the stories of Shanghai's embrace of Jewish refugees to overseas audiences.

Chinese Consul-General in New York Huang Ping attended the exhibition's opening ceremony.

He said that the exhibition had brought together many Chinese and American to revisit history, promote understanding, inherit friendship, and promote unity and dialogue. This is particularly important in cultural exchange and mutual learning.

Shanghai Jewish refugee museum holds overseas exhibition in New York
Ti Gong

Rabbi Arthur Schneier speaks at the exhibition's opening ceremony.

New York mayor Eric Leroy Adams' special representative congratulated the Shanghai Jewish Refugee Museum and the exhibition's organizers on their success.

In a letter of congratulations by Adams, he said that through commemorating the victims of the Holocaust and sharing the stories of survivors, it is possible to promote dialogue, tolerance, and inspire hope for future generations.

"Let us join hands to create a brighter, more inclusive future," he wrote.

The exhibition is the first overseas promotion activity since the Shanghai Jewish Refugee Museum's expansion in 2020.

The exhibition will continue to be on display at the Fosun Building in New York until August 14. During the exhibition, the documentary film "Jewish Melodies left in Shanghai" will also be played in English.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
