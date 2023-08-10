﻿
News / World

Flights cancelled as Storm Khanun hits S. Korea

AFP
  17:09 UTC+8, 2023-08-10       0
Hundreds of flights and high-speed trains were canceled and businesses shuttered in the South Korean port town of Busan after Tropical Storm Khanun made landfall Thursday.
AFP
  17:09 UTC+8, 2023-08-10       0
Flights cancelled as Storm Khanun hits S. Korea
Reuters

Fishing boats are anchored as they evacuate from typhoon Khanun at a port in Seogwipo on Jeju island, South Korea, August 9.

Hundreds of flights and high-speed trains were canceled and businesses shuttered in the South Korean port town of Busan after Tropical Storm Khanun made landfall Thursday, bringing heavy rain and high winds.

The storm, which battered Japan before taking a circuitous route toward the Korean peninsula, made landfall at around 9:20am local time (0020 GMT) in the south, and is set to travel northwards, bringing heavy rain nationwide, Korea's meteorological agency said.

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo urging local governments to "verify whether residents in high-risk areas have failed to evacuate," and if so, to ensure they do.

Typhoon warnings have been issued nationwide, with downpours of up to 500 millimeters forecast in northeastern coastal areas and 100 to 200 millimeters in Seoul and its surrounding areas until early Friday.

Busan was hit by strong winds, with pedestrians struggling to walk in gusts blowing as fast as around 145 kilometers per hour. Many stores and cafes were closed.

At least 330 flights were canceled as of Thursday, and sea routes and railways closed, officials said.

The typhoon had already prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of scouts from their jamboree campsite in the south of the country earlier this week.

In Japan, the storm prompted some districts in the country's southern Miyazaki region to issue its highest-level alert overnight, urging residents to "protect their lives immediately" as the risk of rain-triggered mudslides increased.

Lower-level evacuation adviseries were also issued in parts of Ehime, Kochi and Oita regions, according to NHK.

As of 9am Thursday, more than 10,000 households on the island of Kyushu remained without power due to the storm.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways canceled about 80 flights in total for Thursday, spokeswomen told AFP.

The South Korean government has asked the public to "refrain from going outside and remain safely inside until the typhoon passes", according to the interior ministry.

More than 40 people have been killed by flooding and landslides in South Korea during monsoon rains this year, including one incident where vehicles were trapped in an underground tunnel by flash floods.

The country also endured record-breaking rains and flooding last year, which left more than 11 people dead.

They included three people who died trapped in a Seoul basement apartment of the kind that became internationally known because of the Oscar-winning Korean film "Parasite".

The government said at the time that the 2022 flooding was the heaviest rainfall since records began 115 years ago, blaming climate change for the extreme weather.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
Nippon
Oscar
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     