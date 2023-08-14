﻿
News / World

No Chinese citizens injured in attack on Chinese convoy in Pakistan

Xinhua
  08:43 UTC+8, 2023-08-14       0
All Chinese citizens remained safe without being injured in the attack, the statement said.
Xinhua
  08:43 UTC+8, 2023-08-14       0

A Chinese convoy from the projects in Gwadar Port in southwestern Pakistan was attacked by a roadside bomb and gunfire on its way back to the port area from Gwadar Airport, the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi said in a statement on Sunday.

All Chinese citizens remained safe without being injured in the attack, the statement said.

The Consulate General has strongly condemned the terrorist attack and asked the Pakistani side to bring the perpetrators to justice and take concrete and effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, organizations and projects, it added.

"The Consulate General has immediately activated the emergency plan, reminding local Chinese citizens, enterprises and projects to be vigilant, upgrade security measures, prevent security risks, pay close attention to the security situation, and ensure safety," according to the statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Karachi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     