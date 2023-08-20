﻿
News / World

Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into moon -- Roscosmos

Xinhua
  19:44 UTC+8, 2023-08-20       0
Russia's Luna-25 module has crashed into the moon after it went into an unplanned orbit, Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos said Sunday.
Xinhua
  19:44 UTC+8, 2023-08-20       0
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into moon -- Roscosmos
AP

In this image made from video released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the moon lander Luna-25 automatic station takes off from a launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Russia's Luna-25 module has crashed into the moon after it went into an unplanned orbit, Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos said Sunday.

"At around 14:57 Moscow time (1157 GMT), the connection with the automatic lunar probe was lost," Roscosmos said in a statement.

"Preliminary analysis results show that a deviation between the actual and calculated parameters of the propulsion maneuver led the Luna-25 spacecraft to enter an undesignated orbit and it ceased to exist following a collision with the surface of the Moon," it said.

According to Roscosmos, a specially formed interdepartmental commission will investigate the cause of the crash.

The Luna-25 mission, the first Russian spacecraft in more than four decades, headed to the moon on Friday at 02:11 Moscow time (2311 GMT Thursday) on a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from Vostochny Cosmodrome, a Russian spaceport located in the Amur Oblast in Russia's Far East.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     