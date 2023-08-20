﻿
News / World

Canada's British Columbia introduces travel restriction amid wildfire crisis

Xinhua
  10:41 UTC+8, 2023-08-20       0
Canada's British Columbia government said Saturday it will implement a restriction on non-essential travel to areas affected by wildfires amid its state of emergency.
Xinhua
  10:41 UTC+8, 2023-08-20       0
Canada's British Columbia introduces travel restriction amid wildfire crisis
Reuters

People float down the Shuswap River on rafts and kayaks as a haze from wildfire smoke fills the valley in Enderby, British Columbia, Canada, on August 19, 2023.

Canada's British Columbia government said Saturday it will implement a restriction on non-essential travel to areas affected by wildfires amid its state of emergency.

David Eby, premier of the province, announced the order at a news conference Saturday afternoon to free up accommodations for evacuees. The government has declared a provincial state of emergency as thousands evacuated from their homes.

Under the order, the government is restricting tourist-related, non-essential travel to communities including Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton and Vernon for anyone planning to stay in temporary accommodation.

The government will ensure that sufficient temporary accommodations are available to those evacuating or involved in fighting fires, Eby said, adding that there are some 35,000 people on evacuation orders across the province and another 30,000 on evacuation alert.

"We have an urgent need for more accommodation," he said.

According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center, there are 1,039 active forest fires in Canada as of Saturday, around 380 of which are in British Columbia with more than 160 out of control.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     