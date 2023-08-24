﻿
Russia publishes names of passengers, crew on crashed Embraer plane

The Russian civil aviation authority published on Thursday the names of all 10 passengers and crew members who were on board the Embraer plane that crashed in the Tver region.
Reuters

Emergency specialists carry a body bag near wreckages of the private jet linked to Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin near the crash site in the Tver region, Russia, on August 24, 2023.

The Russian civil aviation authority (Rosaviatsia) published on Thursday the names of all 10 passengers and crew members who were on board the Embraer plane that crashed in the Tver region, among them — Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin.

Also on the list were Sergey Propustin, Yevgeny Makaryan, Alexander Totmin, Valery Chekalov and Nikolay Matyuseev. The names of three crew members were made public as well.

Yevgeny Prigozhin was a Russian businessman and founder of the Wagner Group, a private military company involved in conflicts in Syria, Libya and Ukraine.

Dmitry Utkin, a former Russian army officer and special forces, was responsible for command and combat training of Wagner soldiers.

Valery Chekalov was Prigozhin's top manager, overseeing all of Prigozhin's civilian projects abroad and was responsible for the group's logistical support.

The cause of the plane crash is still under investigation. No survivors have been reported. Local media reported the bodies of 10 people were found at the crash site.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
