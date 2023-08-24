﻿
News / World

Wagner chief killed in plane crash near Moscow

Xinhua
  05:32 UTC+8, 2023-08-24       0
Wagner Group private military company's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash in the Tver Region near Moscow.
Xinhua
  05:32 UTC+8, 2023-08-24       0
Wagner chief killed in plane crash near Moscow
Reuters

Eyewitness footage of the crash site of a plane linked to Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, near Kuzhenkino, Tver region, Russia, August 23, 2023, in this screen grab taken from a video.

Russia's Federal Agency for Air Transport confirmed on Wednesday that Wagner Group private military company's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash in the Tver Region near Moscow.

According to the name list released by the agency on its Telegram account, Prigozhin was among the 10 people who lost their lives in the crash earlier Wednesday.

The agency said earlier that an investigation had been launched into the cause of the plane crash in the Tver Region, noting that Yevgeny Prigozhin was among the passengers.

A private Embraer plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region on Wednesday, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said, noting all the ten people on board were killed in the accident.

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on reports that a plane reportedly carrying Prigozhin crashed in Russia, according to the White House press pool.

"I don't know for a fact what happened but I'm not surprised," Biden said when asked about the crash. The president, staying in the state of Nevada for the day with no public events scheduled, said he was doing physical exercises when being told about the news.

"We have seen the reports. If confirmed, no one should be surprised," US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said via her account on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Wagner chief killed in plane crash near Moscow
Reuters

A view shows plane wreckage on fire following an alleged air accident at a location given as Tver region, Russia, in this image published on August 23, 2023.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Embraer
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     