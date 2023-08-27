﻿
Russian authorities confirms Wagner chief die in plane crash

Xinhua
  21:00 UTC+8, 2023-08-27
Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed on Sunday Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's death in a plane crash in the Tver Region near Moscow.
Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed on Sunday Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's death in a plane crash in the Tver Region near Moscow.

The identities of all 10 people killed in the plane crash correspond to the manifest of the flight, the committee added.

"As part of the investigation into the plane crash in the Tver Region, molecular genetic examinations have been completed. Based on their results, the identities of all 10 victims have been established, they correspond to the list stated in the flight manifest," the committee wrote on Telegram.

A private Embraer plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region last Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board, according to the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the name list released by Russia's Federal Agency for Air Transport, Wagner Group private military company's leader Prigozhin was among the 10 victims.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Embraer
