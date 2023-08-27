US Florida shooting leaves 4 people dead, including shooter

A shooting at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, US state of Florida, left at least four people dead, including the shooter, on Saturday afternoon, Fox News reported.

Reuters

A shooting at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, US state of Florida, left at least four people dead, including the shooter, on Saturday afternoon, Fox News reported.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said in a press conference that the victims were all black people, including two men and one woman.

The suspect, a White male in his early 20s, was armed with a high-powered rifle and a handgun, wearing a tactical vest, according to police.

"He hated black people," Waters told reporters.

Police believed that the suspect acted alone, and no evidence suggested that he was part of a large group.