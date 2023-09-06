﻿
News / World

Britain's Birmingham city council declares bankruptcy

Xinhua
  17:32 UTC+8, 2023-09-06       0
The City Council of Birmingham in the United Kingdom (UK) declared itself effectively bankrupt on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  17:32 UTC+8, 2023-09-06       0

The City Council of Birmingham in the United Kingdom (UK) declared itself effectively bankrupt on Tuesday.

The Council announced it was unable to meet its debts, which it has accrued mainly due to equal pay claims by staff and former staff.

Senior officers have called a halt to all new spending, except for on vulnerable people and essential services.

With a population of about 1.15 million people, Birmingham is the second-largest city in the United Kingdom.

Birmingham City Council said it had issued a Section 114 notice in order to meet its financial liabilities relating to Equal Pay claims and an in-year financial gap within its budget, which currently stands in the region of 87 million British pounds (US$109 million).

"In June the Council announced that it had a potential liability relating to Equal Pay claims in the region of 650 million to 760 million pounds, with an ongoing liability accruing at a rate of 5 million to 14 million pounds per month," the Council said in a statement.

"The Council is still in a position where it must fund the equal pay liability that has accrued to date, but it does not have the resources to do so," it said.

Spending controls already in place will be tightened, the Council said, to ensure there is a complete grip on spending.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     