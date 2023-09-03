﻿
China-bulit elevated expressway opens to traffic in Bangladesh's Dhaka

  20:38 UTC+8, 2023-09-03       0
The First Dhaka Elevated Expressway, one of Bangladesh's major flagship infrastructure projects, partly opened to traffic on Sunday.
The First Dhaka Elevated Expressway, one of Bangladesh's major flagship infrastructure projects, partly opened to traffic on Sunday, setting a milestone in the country's transportation history.

The 19.73-km expressway was jointly invested and built by China's Shandong Hi-Speed Group Company Ltd (SDHS), Power Construction Corporation of China and a Thai company.

Speaking at the opening of the expressway on Saturday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called it "a new milestone in Bangladesh's city mass transport system."

Hasina said she has given the expressway as a gift to residents of Dhaka and the people across the country, adding that it would play a great role in developing communication between the capital and the rest of the country.

She extended her heartfelt thanks to all involved in building the expressway.

Thanking the Bangladeshi government for supporting the project, Li Guangjin, director of SDHS Group, said the company will spare no effort to speed up the construction and strive for the early opening of the full line to contribute to the development of Bangladesh and the improvement of its people's lives.

﻿
