﻿
News / World

Brazil prepares for more storms following deadly cyclone, with 41 lives lost

AFP
  22:22 UTC+8, 2023-09-08       0
Brazil is bracing for new storms just days after a devastating cyclone killed at least 41 people in the country's south, officials said Thursday.
AFP
  22:22 UTC+8, 2023-09-08       0
SSI ļʱ
Brazil prepares for more storms following deadly cyclone, with 41 lives lost
Reuters

A man walks after an extratropical cyclone hit southern cities, in Lajeado, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil September 8.

Brazil is bracing for new storms just days after a devastating cyclone killed at least 41 people in the country's south, officials said Thursday.

Twenty-five people remain missing after an extratropical cyclone this week hit the state of Rio Grande do Sul, which is also the target of the new weather system.

Late Thursday, "a cold front will advance along the border with Uruguay and will reinforce instabilities in the southern regions of the state, expanding to northern areas between Thursday night and early Friday," according to a warning from the state government, citing a meteorologist.

Flooding from the earlier storm submerged whole neighborhoods in Rio Grande do Sol, forcing many people to climb onto roofs while awaiting rescue.

More than 10,500 people were forced to leave their homes in 83 municipalities hit by the cyclone.

Almost a thousand rescuers and a dozen helicopters were involved in rescue efforts that continued Thursday, complicated by the destruction of two bridges and 16 roads fully or partially blocked, officials said.

In the hard-hit town of Roca Sales, residents with picks and shovels were trying to recover whatever possessions they could from destroyed homes.

"Everything fell apart. I never saw anything like it here. It was crazy," resident Nelson Noll told AFP, pointing to a now-empty space where three houses previously stood.

"This was no flood, it was a tsunami, a cyclone, which passed through here and took everything. There is nothing left," said the 75-year-old.

Brazil is not used to cyclones, but it is becoming "more and more frequent" for them to make landfall in the country, according to Francis Lacerda, a researcher at the Pernambuco State Agronomy Institute's Climate Change Laboratory.

Unchecked urbanization and irregular housing built on hillsides are also making weather disasters deadlier in Brazil, experts say.

In June, another cyclone left 13 dead in Rio Grande do Sul and forced thousands of people from their homes.

And in February, 65 people died in landslides caused by record flooding in the southeastern resort town of Sao Sebastiao, on the coast of Sao Paulo state.

An estimated 9.5 million of Brazil's 203 million people live in areas at high risk of flooding or landslides.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Xiang
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     