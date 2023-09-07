﻿
News / World

Kremlin condemns US decision to send depleted uranium shells to Ukraine

Xinhua
  21:33 UTC+8, 2023-09-07       0
The United States should be held accountable for the consequences caused by the delivery of depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.
Xinhua
  21:33 UTC+8, 2023-09-07       0

The United States should be held accountable for the consequences caused by the delivery of depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

The spokesman made the statement following Washington's decision to supply Ukraine with depleted uranium ammunition for Abrams tanks, as part of a new 175 million US dollar military aid package for the country.

"This is bad ... these shells were actively used against Yugoslavia," and the dangerous consequences of their use are widely known, local media reported, citing the spokesman.

The use of these shells resulted in a massive increase in the number of people suffering from cancer and other diseases, Peskov said, adding that the consequences would be felt for generations to come.

"The responsibility (for this decision) will lie entirely with the leadership of the United States ... everyone should be aware of this," Peskov said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     