14 dead in Brazil's Amazon plane crash

  10:02 UTC+8, 2023-09-17       0
At least 14 people were killed when a small plane crashed on Saturday in Barcelos, an inland city of Amazonas state in northern Brazil, local authorities said.
"They were all tourists who were going on a fishing trip," Amazonas governor Wilson Lima told a press conference, adding that initial information showed all the tourists were Brazilian.

It was reported that the pilot had trouble finding the runway for landing in Barcelos, a sport fishing destination.

The Manaus Aerotaxi airline, owner of the crashed Embraer EMB 110 Bandeirante, a Brazilian twin-turboprop light transport aircraft, confirmed the accident in a social media statement.

According to Barcelos mayor Edson Mendes, Civil Defense teams found 14 bodies, which included 12 passengers, the pilot, and the co-pilot.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Embraer
