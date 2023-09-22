In speech at UN, Chinese VP calls on world to stay true to multilateralism, improve global governance

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Thursday called on the world to stay true to multilateralism and improve global governance, in a wide-ranging speech at the UNGA.

Reuters

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Thursday called on the world to stay true to multilateralism and improve global governance, in a wide-ranging speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Speaking at the General Debate of the 78th session of UNGA, Han said that UN member states should uphold equity and justice, and safeguard peace and security; pursue mutual benefit, deliver win-win outcomes and achieve development for all; stay open and inclusive, and advance human civilization; and stay true to multilateralism and improve global governance.

Han said that the legitimate security concerns of all countries should be addressed, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, and differences and disputes should be resolved in a peaceful way through dialogue and consultation.

China, the vice president said, supports all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis and stands ready to continue playing a constructive role for the early attainment of peace.

Development should be placed at the center of the international agenda, and development benefit should reach every country and individual in a fairer way, Han said.

Elaborating on the issue of development, Han said China will further advance cooperation surrounding the Belt and Road Initiative and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adding China will continue to contribute to building a global community of development.

Different countries and civilizations should prosper together by respecting each other, advance together by drawing on each other's strength, and seek win-win outcomes through cooperation, Han said.

On human rights, the vice president said that countries in the world should advance the international human rights cause through cooperation, and oppose the politicization of and double standard on human rights issues.

What's more important, Han said, is that the world should stand in opposition to the use of human rights and democracy as a political tool to interfere in the affairs of other countries.

The vice president called on countries to stay true to multilateralism and improve global governance.

Noting that China is a staunch supporter of the international system with the United Nations at its core, Han said the world body should make advances in all the three pillar areas of security, development, and human rights in a balanced manner and see that all countries jointly safeguard universal security, share development achievements, and chart the course for the future of the world.

He also urged the international community to strengthen the representation and voice of developing countries and make global governance more just and equitable.