Hearing held on TikTok's lawsuit against Montana over state ban

A court hearing on social networking platform TikTok's lawsuit against the western US state of Montana over the state's ban on the app was held in Missoula, Montana, on Thursday.

A court hearing on social networking platform TikTok's lawsuit against the western US state of Montana over the state's ban on the app was held in Missoula, Montana, on Thursday.

The hearing started Thursday morning in the US District Court for the District of Montana in Missoula.

US District Judge Donald Molloy heard arguments filed by TikTok and five Montana content creators against the state's ban.

The hearing lasted for about an hour. At the end of the hearing, the judge said he would offer a preliminary resolution on the matter as soon as possible.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed an act on May 17 banning the operation of TikTok throughout the state starting January 1, 2024.

The act made Montana the first US state to prohibit the use of or access to the social networking platform.

TikTok filed a lawsuit in the US District Court on May 22, arguing that Montana's ban abridges freedom of speech in violation of the First Amendment, violates the US Constitution in multiple other respects, and is preempted by federal law.

Another lawsuit against Montana was filed by five TikTok content creators. The plaintiffs, including businesswomen, a rancher, a student and a veteran, all create, publish, view, interact with and share TikTok videos with "significant audiences."