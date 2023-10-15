﻿
News / World

Plane with WHO medical supplies for Gaza arrives in Egypt

Xinhua
  08:49 UTC+8, 2023-10-15       0
A plane loaded with medical supplies from the World Health Organization for the Gaza Strip landed Saturday at the El Arish airport in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.
Xinhua
  08:49 UTC+8, 2023-10-15       0
Plane with WHO medical supplies for Gaza arrives in Egypt
Reuters

Palestinians, who fled their houses amid Israeli strikes, shelter at a United Nations-run school in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 14, 2023.

A plane loaded with medical supplies from the World Health Organization for the Gaza Strip landed Saturday at the El Arish airport in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, said the Egyptian Red Crescent.

Khaled Zayed, head of the Egyptian Red Crescent North Sinai branch, confirmed the continuous delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza via a land bridge in coordination with the Palestine Red Crescent.

Since Monday, Gaza has been under a complete siege by Israeli forces in retaliation for the surprise attack on Israel a week ago by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), the ruling faction of Gaza.

The Hamas-Israel conflict has so far left thousands of casualties on both sides.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced sending the plane to El Arish airport "to support the urgent health needs in Gaza."

"We're ready to deploy the supplies as soon as humanitarian access through the crossing is established," Ghebreyesus posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Friday, Israel gave a warning to over one million residents of northern Gaza to evacuate toward the south before it carries out a massive offensive targeting Hamas.

"We continue our plea to Israel to reconsider the decision to evacuate 1.1 million people (in Gaza). It will be a human tragedy," the WHO chief said in the X post.

Israel's mass evacuation order was also met with rejection from several countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, as well as regional and international organizations, including the Arab League and the United Nations.

Since Thursday, Egypt's El Arish airport has received planes carrying aid supplies for Gaza from Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     