News / World

Rockets hit Iraqi base housing U.S. forces in W. Iraq

Xinhua
  17:29 UTC+8, 2023-10-22       0
Katyusha rockets struck on Sunday a military airbase housing U.S. military experts and agencies in Iraq's western province of Anbar, an Iraqi army source said.
Xinhua
  17:29 UTC+8, 2023-10-22

At least two Katyusha rockets struck a military airbase housing U.S. military experts and agencies in Iraq's western province of Anbar on Sunday, an Iraqi army source said.

The attacks occurred in the early morning when the rockets landed in the Ayn al-Asad Airbase near the town of al-Baghdadi, some 190 km northwest of the capital Baghdad, an officer from the Iraqi army told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The source said the attacks caused no casualties and only minor material damage.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.

In recent days, a militia group, which calls itself "the Islamic Resistance in Iraq," claimed to have launched rocket and drone attacks on military bases housing U.S. forces across the country. The group also claimed responsibility for similar attacks on U.S. military forces in Syria.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
