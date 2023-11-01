Chile recalls Israel ambassador after Gaza attacks
09:00 UTC+8, 2023-11-01 0
Chile has decided to recall its ambassador to Israel for consultations after Israel's violations of international humanitarian law' in the Gaza Strip.
09:00 UTC+8, 2023-11-01 0
Chile has decided to recall its ambassador to Israel for consultations after Israel's violations of international humanitarian law' in the Gaza Strip, the country's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
"Chile strongly condemns and observes with great concern... these military operations," the ministry said in a statement.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports