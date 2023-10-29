﻿
2 killed, 18 injured in US Florida shooting

Xinhua
  22:38 UTC+8, 2023-10-29
At least two people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting in the city of Tampa in Florida, local authorities said on Sunday.
Tampa Police Department

Tampa Police Department Chief Lee Bercaw provides an update on shooting in 1600 block of 7th Ave. eearly Sunday Morning. Two subjects died, one person has been detained.

At least two people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting in the city of Tampa in Florida, local authorities said on Sunday.

The shooting took place in an area with numerous bars and clubs. Many late-night revelers were present at the time, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said during a press conference at the scene.

The police chief did not provide details of the victims' injuries but stated that the fighting involved two groups and put hundreds of innocent people in harm's way.

﻿
