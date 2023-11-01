﻿
News / World

Hamas says ready to release some foreign hostages held in Gaza

Xinhua
  08:34 UTC+8, 2023-11-01       0
The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said that it is ready to release, within a few days, some hostages with foreign nationalities.
Xinhua
  08:34 UTC+8, 2023-11-01       0
Hamas says ready to release some foreign hostages held in Gaza
Reuters

Three Israeli women, identified by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Yelena Trupanob, Danielle Aloni and Rimon Kirsht, who are held captive by Islamist Hamas in Gaza after being abducted from Israeli homes on October 7, give a statement in this handout video grab obtained by Reuters on October 30, 2023.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said on Tuesday that it is ready to release, within a few days, some hostages with foreign nationalities it is holding in Gaza.

"We informed the mediators officially that we will release a number of them in the coming days as we no longer need to detain them," Abu Obaida, spokesperson of the brigades, said in a brief recorded conference press, adding that "some countries intervened through mediators to free some detainees with foreign nationalities."

Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, firing thousands of rockets and seizing many hostages in Israeli territory. Israel says about 240 hostages are still in Gaza.

Hamas has released four hostages, including two Americans and two Israelis, in two separate moves aided by Qatari and Egyptian mediation. However, efforts to negotiate a larger hostage swap have stalled.

Hamas has been asking Israel to free thousands of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the remaining hostages. Israel has dismissed the demand, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggesting that a ground offensive in Gaza may increase the chances of securing the hostages' release.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also rejected calls for a ceasefire to facilitate the hostages' release. He faces growing pressure to free the hostages, as the Israeli army is conducting an intense offensive on the Palestinian enclave ruled by Hamas.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     