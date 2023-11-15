﻿
News / World

36 killed, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Xinhua
  19:12 UTC+8, 2023-11-15       0
A passenger bus skidded off a mountainous road in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Wednesday, resulting in 36 fatalities and 19 injuries, some critical.
Xinhua
  19:12 UTC+8, 2023-11-15       0

Thirty-six people were killed and 19 others injured, some of them critically, on Wednesday after a passenger bus skidded off a mountainous road and fell into a deep gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said.

The accident took place in Assar area of Doda district, about 149 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir. The ill-fated bus was on its way from Kishtwar to Jammu city.

"Today a bus with 55 people on board skidded off the road and rolled down into a 300-feet deep gorge. So far we have information that 36 people have lost their lives in the tragic accident and 19 others are injured," a police official told Xinhua over the phone.

According to the officials, the locals were the first to reach the spot and helped the injured.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed grief over the deaths in the accident and offered their condolences to the bereaved families.

Deadly road accidents are common in India due to overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.

Around 150,000 people are killed every year in about half a million road accidents across India, officials said.

The Indian government has set a target to reduce road accident deaths by 50 percent by 2024.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     