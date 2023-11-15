﻿
News / World

Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpasses 11,500

Xinhua
  09:13 UTC+8, 2023-11-15       0
The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks in the enclave since the start of the conflict reached more than 11,500, while over 29,000 others were injured.
Xinhua
  09:13 UTC+8, 2023-11-15       0

More than 40 wounded Palestinians, including five newborns, died in the Al-Shifa hospital in the past hours under the siege and strikes by Israeli forces, said the Hamas-run Health Ministry on Tuesday.

That pushed the death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks in the enclave since the start of the conflict to more than 11,500, while over 29,000 others were injured, according to the ministry and Gaza's government media office.

The media office said in a press statement that "dozens of dead bodies can be seen lying on the streets as ambulances have stopped operating amid intensified field battles between the Israeli forces and Palestinian militants."

Ismail al-Thawabta, the director general of the media office, said it is estimated that more than 100 dead bodies were scattered outside the Al-Shifa Medical Complex as neither their relatives nor medical teams could reach the medical complex to take them back for burial.

In a statement sent to Xinhua, Undersecretary of the Hamas-run Health Ministry Yousef Abu Rish said more than 120 slain Palestinians were buried at a mass grave in the courtyard of the Al-Shifa hospital to prevent "the spread of epidemics among health staff and the displaced."

He warned the medical complex could turn into "a real cemetery as no ambulances have been able to enter or leave the site" since Friday night under the comprehensive "siege" and artillery shelling and shooting from the Israeli army.

The Israeli military operations came in retaliation for the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel on October 7, in which Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     