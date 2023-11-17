Xi says China's relations with Pacific island countries candid without selfish motives

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thu that China has developed relations with Pacific island countries in a candid manner, without selfish motives or targeting any third party.

Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China has developed relations with Pacific island countries in a candid manner, without selfish motives or targeting any third party.

Xi made the remarks during his meeting with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, stressing that China's policy on Pacific island countries fully respects their sovereignty and independence, and does not attach political conditions or make empty promises.

As developing countries, China and Pacific island countries should strengthen mutual assistance within the framework of South-South cooperation, he noted.

Xi pointed out that Fiji is the first Pacific island country to establish diplomatic relations with China, adding that a few days ago, the two countries celebrated the 48th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

Calling Fiji China's good friend and good partner, Xi said China supports Fiji in choosing its own development path and realizing national development and revitalization. China is ready to work with Fiji to consolidate political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, and deepen people-to-people exchanges, so as to push for the continuous development of China-Fiji comprehensive strategic partnership, he added.

Noting that the one-China principle is the political foundation for the sound and stable development of bilateral ties, Xi said he hopes Fiji will continue to firmly support China on issues concerning its core interests and major concerns. China will, as always, support Fiji in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, he said.

China stands ready to join hands with Fiji to strengthen Belt and Road cooperation, implement the Global Development Initiative and promote cooperation in such fields as infrastructure, agriculture, forestry and fishery and new energy, so as to help promote Fiji's economic and social development, Xi said, adding that China is willing to import more Fijian specialty products, support Chinese enterprises to invest in Fiji and encourage more tourists to visit Fiji.

For his part, Rabuka said bilateral relations have maintained strong development since the establishment of diplomatic ties, and expressed Fiji's deep gratitude for China's abundant assistance to Fiji and other Pacific island countries.

Noting that Fiji holds fast to the one-China principle, he said the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by Xi are conducive to safeguarding and facilitating the development and interests of countries in the Global South. Fiji looks forward to deepening cooperation with China and helping Fiji choose and follow the path to modernization, he added.

Rabuka also said China is a great country that always upholds the equality of all countries, big or small, and Fiji admires Xi's global leadership. The prime minister said he believes that in the future, China will play an increasingly important role in international affairs, and Fiji-China relations will get better and better.