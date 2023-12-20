﻿
News / World

Japan's court orders Okinawa governor to approve design change for US base relocation

Xinhua
  22:08 UTC+8, 2023-12-20       0
A Japanese high court ordered the governor of Okinawa prefecture to approve central government's design change for planned ground improvement under a US base relocation project.
Xinhua
  22:08 UTC+8, 2023-12-20       0

A Japanese high court on Wednesday ordered the governor of Okinawa prefecture to approve the central government's design change for planned ground improvement work under a US base relocation project.

The Naha branch of the Fukuoka High Court ruled in favor of the central government on the lawsuit it filed against Denny Tamaki, governor of the southernmost prefecture, in October over his refusal to approve the design change.

The controversial project aims to relocate the US Marine Corps' Futenma air base in Ginowan to the Henoko coastal area in Nago, which is also in Okinawa.

The presiding judge ordered Tamaki to approve the design change within three business days. If Tamaki does not approve within the time set, the land, infrastructure, transport, and tourism minister will be able to give approval in place of the governor and start ground improvement work.

It would be the first-ever proxy execution of the central government, local media reports said, noting that the Okinawa prefectural government will be able to appeal to the Supreme Court, but the appeal cannot stop the proxy execution.

Earlier in September, Tamaki told a United Nations Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva that the concentration of US military bases in Okinawa threatens peace, noting that the Japanese government is forcibly filling in precious sea areas to build a new US military base, regardless of the opinions of local residents.

The governor has also, on multiple occasions, expressed concerns over excessive levels of toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances detected in the water around US military bases in Japan.

The island of Okinawa hosts 70 percent of all the US military bases in Japan while accounting for only 0.6 percent of the country's total land area. More than 70 percent of local residents opposed the US military base construction on the Henoko landfill, showed a 2019 Okinawa Prefecture voting results.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Okinawa
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     