WHO classifies JN.1 strain as variant of interest

Xinhua
  08:51 UTC+8, 2023-12-20       0
The World Health Organization classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a separate variant of interest from the parent lineage BA.2.86 on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  08:51 UTC+8, 2023-12-20

The World Health Organization classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a separate variant of interest from the parent lineage BA.2.86 on Tuesday, citing the strain's rapidly increasing spread.

"Based on the available evidence, the additional global public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low," the WHO said.

Current vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and death from JN.1 and other circulating variants of COVID-19, it added.

The United Nations health agency advises people to take measures to prevent infections and severe disease using all available tools, such as wearing a mask in crowded or poorly ventilated areas, keeping social distancing and improving ventilation.

Source: Xinhua
